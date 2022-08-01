When Dell Curry knew Warriors’ Steph Curry was going to be NBA All-Star

Dell pinpoints moment he knew Steph would be an All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has always been said that parents know their child best and Steph Curry’s father, Dell, can attest to that.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on the latest episode of Dubs Talk, Dell explained when he knew Steph was going to be an NBA All-Star.

“Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star,” Dell told Poole.

Dell said that the way Steph played the game, shot the ball, his focus on being a team player, and his willingness to keep progressing are what stood out to him.

Furthermore, Dell said that Steph’s 54-point outburst against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden during the 2012-13 NBA season gave his son the confidence to know that he was capable of having those huge scoring nights.

“To do it in Madison Square Garden, it was just surreal,” Dell recalled. “A handful of guys have scored 50-plus in that type of atmosphere … that’s a tough atmosphere to play in.

“I think that was an ‘I’ve arrived in the NBA’ moment,” Dell concluded.

Since Steph’s “I’ve arrived in the NBA” moment in 2013, the 34-year-old has been an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, an All-Star MVP, and so much more.

He also broke the record for most 3-pointers made in NBA history in MSG in December, so it’s fair to say that Steph likes to show out when he’s playing the Knicks.

While Dell might have known that Steph was going to be an All-Star at some point, no one could have foreseen his son’s meteoric rise. If he keeps going, Steph could very well entrench himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

