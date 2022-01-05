‘When Calls The Heart’ Gets Season 9 Premiere Date On Hallmark Channel – The Hamden Journal

Get ready for more romance and drama in Hope Valley. Hallmark Channel has set a date for the return of its flagship drama series When Calls the Heart. The 12-episode ninth season, starring Erin Krakow, premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

In Season 9, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing, with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past — which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Kevin McGarry also star in the series, inspired by the Janette Oke novel. Lori Loughlin starred in the series’ first six seasons before being axed from the show when she became entangled in the 2019 college admissions scandal. She is reprising her WCTH role as Abigail Stanton in Season 2 of Hallmark’s spinoff series When Hope Calls.

When Calls the Heart continues to be a strong ratings draw for Hallmark Channel. The Season 8 finale ranked as the most-watched episode of the series in households (2.9 million) and among total viewers (3.6 million) in Live+3. Overall, the season became the most watched of the series in households, and among total viewers and women 18+, with the program delivering 2.7 million households, 3.3 million total viewers and 2.4 million women 18+.

When Calls the Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher from a high-society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).

Executive producers include Susie Belzberg, Eric Jarboe, Michael Shepard, Jimmy Townsend, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm. Erin Krakow, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart and Amanda Phillips Atkins co-executive produce. When Calls the Heart is produced by WCTH 8 Productions Inc. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.

“When Calls the Heart is a cherished series that continues to grow in the ratings annually, said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “It continues to gain fans and is a tentpole of our network’s storytelling. We are thrilled to showcase a new season from the talented writers and amazing cast. Continuing with original stories of romance, drama and friendship, we are thrilled for viewers to tune in to the new season.”