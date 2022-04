The Emmys are set for 2022. The Television Academy and NBC announced the 54th annual fete will air live, coast to coast, on Sept. 12.

The show will air 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET. on a Monday. Yippee?

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. FXX will edit the presentation and air it on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.