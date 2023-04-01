Wheelock First in UC’s ’24 Class

Cincinnati has the first member of its 2024 recruiting class.

On Saturday, Stebbins (OH) three-star offensive lineman Jake Wheelock announced his commitment to the Bearcats. He chose them out of a final three that also included Virginia Tech and Duke.

Wheelock was recruited primarily by assistant coach Nic Cardwell. But he’s also been in steady contact with coach Scott Satterfield.

“His style shows he’s someone who gives tough love but will make you your best player,” Wheelock previously told BearcatReport.com. “Coach Satt is high energy and always smiling. It’s cool to see that from a coach. He looks like he’s truly believing in Cincinnati and excited to be there.”

