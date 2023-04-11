‘Wheel Of Time’ Actor Daniel Henney Signs With Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Henney has signed with Buchwald.

Henney is currently a lead in Amazon’s fantasy series Wheel of Time opposite Rosamund Pike, which was recently picked up for a third season. He plays al’Lan Mandragoran, commonly known as Lan or Lord of the Seven Towers, the uncrowned king and only survivor of the royal line of the fallen kingdom of Malkier.

The actor started his career on a slew of Korean series including My Lovely Sam-Soon before making his U.S. debut in the CBS drama Three Rivers. He went on to star in Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles and Revolution.

Henney also played a series lead on two seasons of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, after which he joined the franchise’s flagship series Criminal Minds as a series regular for the show’s final four seasons.

On the film side, Henney’s recent credits include Confidential Assignment 2: International, a hit Korean franchise and the third highest grossing Korean film of 2022, and Missing opposite Storm Reid. He also lent his voice as the role of Tadashi Hamada in the Academy Award-winning Disney animated film Big Hero 6.

His additional film credits include X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Last Stand, Seducing Mr. Perfect, My Father, The Spy: Undercover Operation and Shanghai Calling.​

In addition to his film and television career, Henney is an accomplished model, having worked in Italy, France, Paris, London, New York, and Hong Kong. He has graced the covers of 13 magazines in the South Asia region, some of which include Vogue Korea and GQ Taiwan​.

Henney continues to be repped by More/Medavoy Management and attorney Fred Toczek.