‘Wheel of Fortune’ makes history with back-to-back $100k winners

Wheel of Fortune has been on air for over 40 years, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that one particular historic feat was accomplished. For the first time in the game’s history, two contestants won the $100,000 grand prize in the bonus round.

On Monday, contestant Lisa Kramer took home the $100,000 bonus on her way to a grand total of $116,700 in winnings. Throughout Tuesday’s broadcast, host Pat Sajak made multiple references to the win.

“On yesterday’s show, we gave $100,000 in the Bonus Round,” Sajak said. “I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can’t do that.”

Fortunately, contestant Mark Baer was brought the luck and skills necessary to pull off the historic feat. He claimed the $100,000 bonus prize on his way to a grand total of $126,550 in winnings.

“It’s never happened,” Sajak chuckled. “And wouldn’t you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock…There’s always something new around here, isn’t there? That’s incredible.”

Viewers flocked to Twitter to celebrate the historic occasion.

Viewers were almost as surprised as Pat by the win, particularly former “Wheel” champion Robert Santoli who pointed out on Twitter that two contestants haven’t even won $100,000 in the same week before.

And while some fans were worried the show might run out of money, like the viewer who tweeted, “Wheel of Fortune just gave out $100k two days in a row, get ready for some crazy words the next few days or else they’re gonna run out of money.” It turned out that only Sajak and his “confetti stock” lost money on the win.

Wheel of Fortune is a syndicated show which airs weekdays. Please visit the show’s site for local listings of time and channel.

