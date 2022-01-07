‘Wheel of Fortune’ incorrect guess has fans cracking up

On what marked the 47th Anniversary of Wheel of Fortune Thursday, a contestant named Shafi – who plenty on social media thought sounded just like actor Joe Pesci – had a roller coaster day. And that included a bit of a dip in the form of a guessing mishap.

At one point during the show, which first hit the airwaves on January 6, 1975, the category was “Song Lyrics” and the puzzle on the board was showing:

“TH_S _AND _AS MADE FOR YOU AND ME”

And that’s when Shafi guessed, “This band has made for you and me.” And of course plenty of viewers called out the “straight fail” on Twitter with comments like, “We may need to implement some sort of test for contestants hereafter.” One person even inputting Shafi’s guess as the new lyrics in the famous song – Woodie Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” – on which the puzzle was based.

But as one person pointed out the joke was on us, because Shafi ended up making his way to the bonus round, and winning. So he may have walked away from the game feeling maybe slightly embarrassed, but he had to have been feeling satisfied with $71,150 in total winnings.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights, check your local listings.

