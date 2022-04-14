‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans shocked by Pat Sajak’s ‘in the buff’ question for Vanna White

Viewers got more than they bargained for on , Wednesday. It was a fun game as contestant Ashely Fabian dominated throughout regular play and even knew the bonus puzzle before guessing any letters. The professional opera singer ultimately took home $67,410 and spawned a very strange conversation between host Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” Sajak asked.

“Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera,” White replied.

“Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” he asked. “I’m just curious.”

The awkward moment stole the spotlight from Fabian’s impressive game, as several viewers took to social media to comment on the odd question.

Sajak and White have hosted the show for over 30 years and are good friends. While Sajak has found his way into the headlines for the wrong reason on occasion, he has always endured.

Wheel of Fortune is a syndicated show which airs on weekdays. Please visit the show’s website for local listings of time and channel.

