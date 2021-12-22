‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses an Audi due to technicality

On Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, one contestant was kicking herself after she barely missed out on winning a car over what seemed like a minor technicality to viewers at home.

Charlene Rubush went into the Bonus Round with $16,500. While solving a puzzle under the “What Are You Doing?” category, Rubush first guessed “Choosing the right card.” However, it wasn’t quite right as the answer involved a different last word, which Rubush eventually guessed, but not after pausing for a few seconds.

“Choosing the right… word,” Rubush eventually answered right before the buzzer.

As the buzzer sounded, host Pat Sajak told Rubush, “You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous. We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

So it seems, had Rubush only paused for less than four or five seconds, maybe she would have also won an Audi Q3. That narrow miss had viewers at home taking to social media with some thoughts.

Fortunately, even though the Twittersphere was up in arms over Rubush being audi a car, she was still happy to leave the show with her $16,500 prize money and a nice vacation.

