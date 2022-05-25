What's Wrong with Facebook, Amazon and Google?

It’s a black spring for tech giants. 

For several weeks now, billions of dollars of market capitalization have been disappearing on a daily basis as investors’ nervousness grows. 

One unwelcome word, number, or warning can send tech stocks tumbling in record time with so many uncertainties about the economy. Investors seem to be watching for any sign that would confirm their fears that the economy is overheating and that a recession is on the horizon.

One of these signals came on May 23 from the social network Snap Inc  (SNAP) – Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report. The firm warned that revenue and adjusted Ebitda would come in below the low end of its guidance.