What’s the weather forecast for Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship clash?

The weather will be delightful — for late January — Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

At stake is the AFC spot in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The temperature in Kansas City is expected to be a balmy 48° for a high with little wind and virtually no chance of precipitation.

Sunday, January 30

48°/31°

Mostly Sunny

Chance of precipitation 4%

WNW 6 mph

That forecast means conditions will be ripe for Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, to put on an air show.