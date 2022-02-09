With Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline approaching, much of the attention is focused on whether Brooklyn and Philadelphia will make a trade that sends Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the Sixers.

Will they or won’t they make a deal?

As one plugged-in agent told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade talks, half the league believes a Nets-Sixers Harden-Simmons deal will happen and half the league believes there’s no chance. Even within the Sixers organization, that sentiment exists.

It won’t be surprising no matter which way this one goes.

But those aren’t the only teams who could be active at the trade deadline with several teams already making deals. It could be especially busy in the Eastern Conference where the top eight teams are separated by 5½ games entering the Wednesday games. It’s wide open

The Washington Wizards’ playoff chances took a hit when they announced Bradley Beal will undergo wrist surgery and miss the remainder of the season. When the Wizards made a massive deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, they not only acquired Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma, they acquired flexibility to make subsequent moves if necessary.

James Harden’s status in Brooklyn has been the subject of increased speculation as the trade deadline approaches.

The Wizards could sell. Harrell is on an expiring deal, and Caldwell-Pope’s 2022-23 season is not fully guaranteed but it’s also a manageable $14 million for another team to take the full salary. Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto are also on expiring deals and set to become free agents following this season.

The Toronto Raptors are in sixth place in the East and playing their best basketball of the season with Pascal Siakam re-emerging as a do-it-all forward. The Raptors are talented (Fred VanVleet is an All-Star, Scottie Barnes is a rookie of the year candidate) and have a great coach in Nick Nurse. General manager Bobby Webster this week indicated the Raptors have room to add money in the right deal, and it’s no secret that Goran Dragic’s expiring $19.4 deal could be used to acquire a player in a similar salary range.

Story continues

The Boston Celtics, like the Raptors, have improved since the start of the season. They could be buyers and sellers with teams interested in guards Dennis Schroder (he has an inexpensive and expiring contract) and Marcus Smart (also on an expiring contract).

Atlanta, an Eastern Conference finalist last season but struggling this season, made a move earlier this season, trading Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks. General manager isn’t afraid to shake up the roster.

Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst isn’t content even as the Bucks sit near the top of the standings. He traded for P.J. Tucker last season to help the Bucks’ playoff chances, and he will look to do the same this season, even if it’s just additional depth on the edges of the rotation.

The New York Knicks are a disappointment coming off last season’s fourth-place finish. Even the play-in game is unlikely for the 24-31 Knicks. Roster changes are necessary either now or in the offseason.

Detroit forward Jerami Grant has been mentioned in trade talks since before the new year, and that’s because Grant wants to play for a contender. The Pistons have a good, young core led by rookie Cade Cunningham and second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. If general manager Troy Weaver can acquire more young talent, Grant will be on the move.

The West is different than East in that Phoenix and Golden State are far and away the two best teams in the conference, with Phoenix looking primed for another trip to the NBA Finals.

DEADLINE TRACKER: Breaking down all the deals

MCCOLLUM: Why the Blazers finally broke up their backcourt duo

That doesn’t mean there won’t be deals. What can the Lakers do? LeBron James admitted after losing to Milwaukee on Tuesday the Lakers aren’t at the Bucks’ level and he doesn’t envision them getting there this season. Is there a deal out there for Russell Westbrook, who has $47 million left on his contract for the 2022-23 season? That requires a creative trade, and even then, it’s probably not enough to move the Lakers into title contention.

Houston would like to find a place for John Wall, but like Westbrook, Wall has a burdensome contract that owes him $47.3 million in 2022-23. Rockets guard Eric Gordon has two years and $40.4 million left on his contract, but the $20.9 million for 2023-24 season is not fully guaranteed. The 3-point specialist can help a playoff team. Toronto has Dragic’s expiring deal to trade, is willing to take on some money and it would free Houston from the $19.5 million Gordon is owed next season. HoopsHype reported Utah has interest in Gordon.

Not a playoff team, the Oklahoma City Thunder always look to make deals even if means taking on some money as long as it nets them a first-round pick. The Thunder have 19 potential first-round picks and 17 potential second-round picks through the 2028 draft.

Portland has made deals recently, including the CJ McCollum deal on Tuesday, to build around Damian Lillard, and with the trades the Blazers have made, they could make an offer for Grant.

The Denver Nuggets are expected to get Jamal Murray back later this season and possibly Michael Porter Jr., but the Nuggets have indicated any move they make must help the team beyond this season.

Sacramento just traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick. The Kings might not be done. Harrison Barnes is attracting interest from other teams.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline: Will Harden-Simmons blockbuster deal happen?