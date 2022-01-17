What’s Really Going on Between Kim Kardashian and Ex Kanye “Ye” West: Inside Their Recent Drama

It’s been a turbulent weekend for Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye “Ye” West, whose relationship appears to be more strained than ever, and she is officially “over” the drama.

On Friday, Hollywood Unlocked began teasing a Jan. 17 interview with the rap artist, in which he alleged that he was recently barred from entering his ex’s home, where he used to live, after picking up their kids from school. Hours later, he dropped a diss track referencing Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since last fall. On Saturday, Ye attended a Kardashian family fourth birthday party for daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster after alleging in a viral video that he was initially not told the event’s location.

“Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party,” a source close to Kim told E! News on Sunday, Jan. 16. “Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie’s house and is happy the kids can see them together.”

The insider added, “Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids.” The insider also said the SKIMS founder “is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn’t want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it.”

Photos of Ye celebrating with Chicago and chatting with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner at the bash were posted on social media. Hollywood Unlocked later shared a video Kanye in a car, saying, “I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. Kris and [her boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] and Kylie—Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there.”

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis have not commented, nor has Kim, who shares four children with Ye and filed for divorce from him in February.

“I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children,” Ye, who recently bought a home across the street from the family, said in the video. “My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.”

Another source close to Kim told E! News that “Kanye is welcome to see the kids, but it needs to be arranged. Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases. The kids have schedules and do well with structure. She wants to keep that in place and thinks it will help them with going back and forth between her and Kanye. She wants to be able to let them know ahead of time what’s going on so that they can make smooth transitions.”

While Kim has been dating Pete, in recent weeks, Ye has started seeing actress Julia Fox. But before they met over the New Year’s holiday, the rap artist publicly and repeatedly expressed his desire to reconcile with Kim.

“Kanye has been desperately trying to get her back and Kim is just over it,” the first source close to Kim told E! News. “She wants to be able to move on in peace.”

The source added, “The whole family sees Kanye for who he is and accepts him. They all still love him and want him around to be there for the kids. It’s hard because they also want Kim to be at peace and to allow her to move on in her life. Kim is hoping they can have more of a structured schedule and Kanye will abide by it.”