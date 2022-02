This week, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said President Biden’s ambitious social spending and climate plan was “dead.” CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined CBS News’ Nikki Battiste to discuss where conversations on the bill stand, and what’s next for the legislation.

