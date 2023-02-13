What’s Next for Palantir as It Prepares to Post Earnings?

Big data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is scheduled to report their latest earnings after the close of trading Monday.

Let’s check out the charts and indicators before the print.

In the daily bar chart of PLTR, below, I can see that the shares are still in a downward drift. Prices have been making lower highs the past 12 months and lower lows in May and December. The shares trade below the declining 200-day moving average line but slightly above the 50-day moving average.

The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways the past year and the trading volume has not been showing a rise. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is slightly above the zero line and crossing to the downside for a take profit sell signal.