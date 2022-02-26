What’s next for Paige Bueckers, UConn women? Regular-season finale against Providence

As Paige Bueckers was eying her return to action for the UConn women’s basketball team, she was listening to her body, and looking at the schedule.

“About a week ago, she was able to get out on the court and do stuff that would have to happen in a game, instead of just walk through this and walk through that,” Geno Auriemma said. “And I asked her, do you want to play and she said, ‘No, I’m not ready.’ So I said, ‘She’ll tell me when she’s ready,’ and if I didn’t hear from her soon, she wasn’t going to play [before the end of the regular season].

“But the one thing she didn’t want to do, she didn’t want Sunday to be her first game. She was too conscious that it was Senior Day. She didn’t want that to be her first game, so she was adamant she wanted to play Friday night.”

So Bueckers, who seems to have a knack for willing what she wants, began feeling better. She got the reassurance she was seeking from doctors on Thursday, and returned after 10 weeks recovering from her knee injury with 12 minutes against St. John’s at the XL Center, drawing the national spotlight and entertaining an announced crowd of 9,154 with 12 minutes of action. Now the Sunday spotlight can shine on her senior teammates.

“She goes, ‘Is there going to be a big crowd there [Friday]?’” Auriemma said. “I said, ‘What are you Frank Sinatra? You look out there and if you don’t like the crowd you go back and have another Jack Daniels and say ‘I’m not playing?’ What are you kidding me?”

Now that Bueckers, who was injured Dec. 5 and had surgery eight days later to repair her anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on her left knee, is back and the Huskies have the firepower they expected to have coming into the season, it’s those rooting against them who might want a little pregame fortification. UConn plays Providence on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion (2 p.m.), when they will honor their seniors about 30 minutes beforehand and have their final preseason tuneup.

Bueckers will play a little more in her second game back as she gears up to resume her full-time role.

“My doctors have been telling me, like you’re fully healed,” Bueckers said. “Your bone’s good, your ligaments are good, but it was more of me just being mentally ready to use my knee again, to make the same cuts, same movements. over the past week or so. I started actually thinking about how I felt ready and I felt a lot better in my movements.”

Auriemma planned to give Bueckers 15 minutes on Friday, a few minutes in each quarter, but the one-sidedness of the game made a fourth-quarter cameo unnecessary. She did make 4 of 5 from the floor, and a couple of moves to the basket that show her unique skills are intact.

Meanwhile, the Huskies, who went 15-4 without her, are now figuring out how to best utilize their newfound depth.

“The way our team has handled adversity, I don’t think any other team in the country has been through what we’ve been through,” Bueckers said. “We’ve taken a bunch of hits, but the thing about us is we always bounce back. I mean, it might take a game or two but we always find the rhythm. And just the way we’ve sort of adapted to the hand or the cards that have been dealt to us. It was just awesome to see and it’s just for me to get back and just try to incorporate myself back into the flow of what they’ve already built. So I mean, just the way we’ve handled adversity has been really inspiring.”

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Site: Gampel Pavilon

Time: 2 p.m.

Series: UConn leads, 42-21

Last meeting: UConn 69-61, Jan. 30.

TV: CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Julianne Viani, Jenny Dell)

Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network on 105.9 FM WHCN and The Varsity Network App (Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske). Senior Day will be carried live.

Providence (11-17, 6-13 Big East) probable starters, sixth man:

Janai Crooms, G, 5-10, Jr.; Alyssa Geary, F, 6-4, Sr.; Kylee Sheppard, G, 5-9, Fr.; Mary Baskerville, F, 6-3, Sr.; Lauren Sampson, G/F, 6-0, Jr.; Olivia Olsen, F, 6-3, Fr.

UConn (21-5, 15-1) probable starters, sixth man:

Paige Bueckers G, 5-11, So.; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, 6-5, Sr.; Dorka Juhász, F, 6-5, Gr.; Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Nika Mühl, G, 5-10, So.; Caroline Ducharme, G, 6-2, Fr.; Azzi Fudd, G, 5-11, Fr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: The Huskies were “firing on all cylinders,” Williams said, after the 93-38 win over St. John’s on Friday. With Bueckers back, and likely to play closer to 20 minutes Sunday, the Huskies add her dynamic offensive capabilities to a team that was already functioning well, averaging 74.2 points.

UConn’s defense: The Huskies emphasis on playing defense while their top scorers were out has paid off. Their scoring defense (56,3 points), shooting defense (36.4) and 3-point defense (28.7) are all very solid. They averaged 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per a game.

Providence’s offense: Providence is averaging 61.1 points per game, shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 29.7 on threes. Crooms (13.7) and Geary (10.1) are the leading scorers. Crooms (38.3 percent) can make threes.

Providence’s defense: The Friars’ defense is their calling card. They are allowing only 62.9 points per game, and they held UConn undermanned, to 69 last game. Opponents shoot 36.6, and only 30.3 on threes. UConn’s Fudd, who went 1-for-5 on threes at Providence, will test that.

UConn keys: Of course all eyes will be on Bueckers, as she plays her second game and continues to work back into shape.

Players to watch: UConn’s four seniors, Williams, Nelson-Ododa, Dorka Juhasz and Evina Westbrook, will be honored an before the game, about 1:30, and will probably get the minutes to savor their last regular season home game. Crooms scored 27 against UConn, going 8-for-11, so the Huskies will be mindful of her this time.

About Providence’s coach: Jim Crowley, 51, is in his sixth season at Providence, after three seasons at Division III Keuka College, his alma mater, and 16 at St. Bonaventure, where he led the Bonnies to the Sweet 16 in 2012. His career record is 369-374.

Providence’s mascot: Friar Dom

Famous alumni: NBA coach Billy Donovan, comedian Janeane Garofalo, ESPN analyst Doris Burke, Hartford basketball legend Johnny Egan.

Dom Amore can be reached at [email protected]