What’s next for Mavericks? Kidd throws down challenge to Doncic, team

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks took a big step forward this season.

It wasn’t just the playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, although that was its culmination. It was putting together a top-10 defense. It was trading Kristaps Porzingis (to make the next offseason moves easier) and in doing so finding a strong five-out identity. It was a step forward from Doncic. It was Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber (among others) stepping into larger roles. And it was new coach Jason Kidd.

After the Warriors eliminated the Mavericks, Kidd threw down a challenge to his team — and it was aimed right at Doncic.

“Now it’s about, what is our appetite come next season? Are we going to tiptoe into the season or are we going to be hungry? Then, are we going to train this summer to understand what it means to play into May and June? Because it’s a long season.”

By his own admission, Doncic’s conditioning can reach another level — and the Warriors exploited that, challenging him defensively this series. Doncic is 23, and many NBA players become focused on their body and conditioning about that age — since they were in middle school the players were able to roll out of bed and be the best player on the court. Their bodies still bounce back from a night out like it was nothing. But age and the desire to extend a career/win more leads to a realization that they need to reach the next level with conditioning and focus.

Doncic is at that point. And after a playoffs where he averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, it’s scary to think what a better conditioned, more focused Doncic could mean.

Doncic also needs more help.

The biggest question facing the Mavericks this offseason is can they retain breakout star Jalen Brunson? He is a free agent and a few teams — the Knicks, Pacers and Pistons are at the front of the line — are interested in him. However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban still has the inside track to keep Brunson on the roster (it’s going to take something in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million to do it).

The playoffs also showed the need in Dallas for more shot creation around Doncic — including a true No. 2 option — and some rim protection. There is work for the front office to do on this roster.

But a lot of the next step will come from internal improvement — and that starts with the superstar Luka Doncic.

