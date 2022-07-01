What’s next for C’s after adding Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Brogdon

Report: What’s next for C’s after adding Gallinari, Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics made their presence felt on Friday by making not one, but two significant moves to improve their roster.

First, they reportedly agreed to a deal with soon-to-be free agent forward Danilo Gallinari. The move adds a sharpshooter to a C’s bench in need of another scoring threat.

They followed that up by acquiring point guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan went to Indiana in the deal along with Boston’s 2023 first-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Forsberg: Bold Brad makes fashionably late and loud entrance to offseason

So, what’s next for Brad Stevens and Co.? According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics hope to add a backup big man on a veteran minimum contract.

With that report, one name immediately comes to mind: Thomas Bryant. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported earlier in the day that the free-agent center is receiving “significant interest” from both the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27 games with the Washington Wizards last season. The 24-year-old has been snakebitten by injuries so far in his four-year career but has looked promising when healthy, including the 2018-19 season when he averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 boards per game.

The Celtics need to fill out their roster after sending away five of their players in the Brogdon deal, so we can expect more moves to be made sooner rather than later.