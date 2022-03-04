What’s New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

For the broadcast networks, the name of the game is stability.
Since emerging from the global production shutdown of 2020, Disney, Paramount, Fox, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal have rightly shifted their primary focus to streaming, prompting linear networks ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC to reduce spending on pricey scripted originals. That equates to more of the same, meaning bubble shows often have an advantage over expensive to market new dramas and comedies and giving added weight to new incarnations of popular franchises that come with a built-in fanbase.
As the five broadcast networks plot their 2022-23 scripted schedules, a number of factors remain in play. Chief among them is the rising costs associated with filming during COVID-19, ownership and in-season and SVOD streaming rights, all of which will play a factor in how networks shape their rosters for next season.
While network leadership has remained stable over the past year, The CW now finds itself facing the most uncertainty as sale talks (with likely buyer Nexstar) threaten to reduce the network’s scripted footprint. Sources indicate it’s business as usual for the Mark Pedowitz-led joint venture between CBS Studios and Warner Bros. TV as a handful of early renewals could come in March as the network will have a fair share of decisions to make closer to upfronts in May.
In keeping with some tradition, here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s handy guide of scripted broadcast shows that are coming back, what’s canceled (or ending) and what’s been added to the 2022-23 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Bookmark this scorecard as THR will update it regularly as the wind shifts on current shows and as the networks make their decisions. (Click here for THR‘s pilot grid.)
(Key: renewed shows in bold; ownership is by in-house studio unless otherwise noted. Comedies are single-cam, unless noted. Includes THR’s latest reporting.)
ABC
Veteran shows
A Million Little Things: looking good to return for season five
Big Sky (A+E/ABC): likely to return for season three
Black-ish: ending with eighth and final season
The Conners (multicam): season five could go either way
The Goldbergs (Sony): leaning toward coming back for season 10
The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC): a sure thing to return for season six
Grey’s Anatomy: renewed for season 19
Home Economics (ABC/Lionsgate): season three could go either way
The Rookie: likely to return for season five
Station 19: renewed for season six
Freshman shows
Abbott Elementary (ABCS/WB, single-cam) a slam dunk to return
Maggie (WB/20th, single-cam): moved to Hulu as an original
Promised Land: banished to Hulu; not expected to return
Queens: leaning on the wrong side of the bubble
Women of the Movement: limited series completed its run
The Wonder Years (single-cam): a slam dunk to return
New shows (for 2022-23 season)
Avalon (A+E/20th)
CBS
Veteran shows
B Positive (WB, multicam): season three is on the bubble
Blue Bloods: a safe bet to return for season 13
Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): renewed for season four
Bull: ending with season six
The Equalizer (CBS/UTV): a safe bet to return for season three
FBI (UTV/CBS): a lock to return for season five
FBI: Most Wanted (UTV/CBS): a lock to return for season four
Magnum P.I.: a safe bet to return for season five
NCIS: a lock to return for season 20
NCIS: Los Angeles: season 14 could go either way
The Neighborhood (multicam): renewed for season five
SWAT (SPT/CBS): a safe bet to return for season six
United States of Al (WB, multicam): season three could go either way
Young Sheldon (WB): renewed through 2023-24 season
Freshman shows
CSI: Vegas: renewed for season two (without William Petersen)
FBI: International: a lock to return
Ghosts (CBS/BBC/Lionsgate, single-cam): renewed for season two
Good Sam: too soon to tell
How We Roll (formerly known as Smallwood; multicam): too soon to tell
NCIS: Hawai’i: a lock to return for season two
New shows (for 2022-23 season)
No orders yet.
The CW
Veteran shows
All American (WB): a lock to return for season five
Batwoman (WB): on the bubble for season four
Charmed (CBS): may be on the wrong side of the bubble for season five
Dynasty (CBS): may be on the wrong side of the bubble for season six
The Flash (WB): a lock to return for season nine but end is near
In the Dark (CBS): awaiting word on season five (season four has yet to air)
Kung Fu (WB): awaiting word on season three (season two has yet to premiere)
Legacies (WB): on the bubble for season five
Legends of Tomorrow (WB): on the bubble for season eight
Nancy Drew (CBS): on the bubble for season four
Riverdale (WB): a lock to return but end is near
Roswell, New Mexico (WB): awaiting word on season five (season four has yet to air)
Stargirl (WB): awaiting word on season four (season three has yet to air)
Supergirl (WB): ended with sixth and final season
Superman & Lois (WB): a lock to return for season three
Walker (CBS): a lock to return for season three
Freshman shows
All American: Homecoming (WB): too soon to tell
The 4400 (CBS, straight to series): DOA
Naomi (WB): could go either way
Tom Swift (CBS): yet to premiere
New shows (for 2022-23 season)
No orders yet.
Fox
Veteran shows
Bob’s Burgers (20th): renewed through season 13 (in 2022-23)
Call Me Kat (WB, multicam): on the bubble for season three
Duncanville (20th/UTV/Fox): awaiting word on season four (season three yet to air)
Family Guy (20th): renewed through season 20 (in 2022-23)
The Great North (20th/Fox): renewed through season three (in 2022-23)
Housebroken (20th): awaiting word on season three (season two has yet to bow)
911 (20th): a lock to return for season six
911: Lone Star (20th): a lock to return for season four
The Resident (20th): likely to return for season six
The Simpsons (20th): renewed through season 34 (in 2022-23)
Freshman shows
The Big Leap (20th/Fox): canceled
The Cleaning Lady (WB/Fox): likely to return
Fantasy Island (Sony/Fox): renewed for season two
Our Kind of People (20th/Fox): leaning on the good side of the bubble
Pivoting (single-cam; WB/Fox): too soon to tell
Welcome to Flatch (single-cam; Lionsgate/BBC Studios/Fox): too soon to tell
New shows (for 2022-23 season)
Accused (Sony/Fox)
Grimsburg (animated; Fox)
Krapopolis (animated; Fox)
Monarch: ordered for 2021-22 season and pushed to fall 2022-23
NBC
Veteran shows
The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): renewed for season 10
Chicago Fire: renewed through season 11 (in 2022-23)
Chicago Med: renewed through season eight (in 2022-23)
Chicago PD: renewed through season 10 (in 2022-23)
Kenan: season three could go either way
Law & Order: SVU: renewed through season 24 (in 2022-23)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: a safe bet to return for season three
Mr. Mayor: awaiting word on season three (season two yet to premiere)
New Amsterdam: renewed through season five (in 2022-23)
This Is Us (20th): ending with sixth and final season
Young Rock: awaiting word on season three (season two yet to premiere)
Freshman shows
American Auto: could go either way
The Endgame: too soon to tell
Grand Crew: on the bubble
La Brea: renewed for season two
Law & Order (season 21 revival): a slam dunk to return
Ordinary Joe (20th/UTV): canceled
The Thing About Pam: a true limited series
New shows (for 2022-23 season)
Nightcourt (WB/UTV multicam)
