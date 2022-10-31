What’s New on Netflix in November — Plus: Amazon, Disney+ and Others

To help you anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a free supplement to our daily What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.

Among new TV releases in November, you have Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams comedy, the Randall Park/Melissa Fumero workplace sitcom Blockbuster and new episodes of The Crown. Plus, Manifest‘s farewell run takes flight and Dead to Me wraps its three-season run.

New movies, meanwhile, include Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2, Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas, Justin Hartley in The Noel Diary and Jason Momoa in Slumberland.

