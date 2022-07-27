What’s Jeremy Pruitt next move as he faces sweeping allegations of NCAA violations?

Jeremy Pruitt never seemed like a guy who would drift quietly into the night.

So far, though, the former Tennessee football coach has not kicked up much trouble for UT as the NCAA investigation into recruiting malfeasance that occurred during Pruitt’s tenure moves closer to the finish line.

If ever there were a time for Pruitt to come off the ropes swinging, though, this is it.

The NCAA’s notice of allegations, issued Friday, zeroed in on Pruitt. Tennessee faces allegations of 18 Level I violations, and Pruitt’s name is littered throughout the report. It now seems likely that Pruitt is headed for a show-cause penalty, and the prospect of him coaching again in the college ranks is questionable.

Tennessee fired Pruitt for cause in January 2021. By doing so, it did not pay him his otherwise contracted $12.6 million buyout.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams ponder what’s next for Pruitt.

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

Toppmeyer revisits the idea of Pruitt suing Tennessee. Last fall, Pruitt’s lawyer, Michael Lyons, threated a fiery lawsuit if UT did not settle with Pruitt. Tennessee offered no settlement and vowed to mount a vigorous defense should a lawsuit come. There’s no record of a lawsuit being filed.

If the allegations in this NCAA report are true, the deck would seem to be stacked against Pruitt in a lawsuit. However, Pruitt also has little to lose, at this point.

TOPPMEYER: Tennessee football hopes NCAA is merciful. Remain wary of the punishment, though. NCAA is a fickle friend

ANALYSIS: Why Tennessee football could avoid NCAA hammer in Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal

FAMILY AFFAIR: NCAA says Casey Pruitt paid players for Tennessee football. Here’s what we know

Before this notice of allegations, the drawback of filing suit was that such a case might hurt Pruitt’s chances of reappearing on a college sideline. A lawsuit could drag up even more dirty laundry than the NCAA investigation, muddying the chances of Pruitt gaining another college offer. Further, Pruitt suing a former employer might give a college hesitation toward hiring him.

Story continues

Now, however, Pruitt does not seem hirable in the college ranks anyway, so maybe he’ll figure a lawsuit can’t hurt.

Adams suggests a different idea: book deal. Why give up the goods in a lawsuit? Pruitt should unveil his side of the tale in a tell-all book, Adams suggests.

As for Pruitt’s wife, Casey, who also features in the NCAA report, Adams is reminded of the Tammy Wynette song, “Stand By Your Man.”

[ WANT MORE OPINIONS FROM BLAKE TOPPMEYER AND JOHN ADAMS?: Subscribe to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter for exclusive columns each week ]

Meanwhile, Toppmeyer wonders where Phillip Fulmer was during all of this alleged malfeasance.

The former Tennessee athletics director repeatedly said that helping elevate the football program was his top priority, and Fulmer had an omnipresence around the program during his time in charge of the athletic department, which coincided with Pruitt’s coaching tenure. Yet, Fulmer is not charged with any wrongdoing by the NCAA.

Later in the episode

Toppmeyer and Adams weigh in on the media’s predicted order of finish for the SEC, released last week. Tennessee and South Carolina were undervalued in the rankings, they say, while Kentucky and Florida were overvalued. In the West, they think LSU could exceed its predicted fifth-place finish.

Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Google

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What’s Jeremy Pruitt’s next move as ex-Vols coach faces NCAA allegations