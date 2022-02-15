What’s happening with Wendy Williams? From talk show no-show to ‘incapacitated person’

What’s going on with Wendy Williams?

That’s the million dollar question as TV’s long-running gossip queen — whose hot takes on celebrity drama entertained audiences (aka her “co-hosts”) and irked celebrities — has been on extended sick leave from her eponymous show. Her purple throne, from which she reigned for 12 seasons, collecting dust as a rotation of celebrities stepped in, and now Sherri Shepherd reportedly sticking around as “permanent guest host.”

For viewers of the Wendy Williams Show, the iconic Black host who asks “How you doin’?” and doesn’t hold back on her hot takes has seemingly been in crisis for several years now. On the show, one of biggest hits in daytime TV history, Williams has had emergency health issues, exhibited slurred speech and appeared disoriented. She’s taken (multiple) extended breaks from the program, citing Graves’ disease, only to reveal she was living in a sober home after an addiction relapse. That was followed by a headline-making divorce after her husband of 22 years, and a now-former executive producer on the show, had a child with another woman.

What’s going on with Wendy Williams? The talk show queen has been absent from her eponymous talk show all season — and now her bank claims she’s “incapacitated.” (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But even all that pales in comparison to today as 57-year-old Williams — M.I.A. from the spotlight she revels in, save for a few trips out in bathrobes — publicly denies she’s struggling with her mental health after her wealth manager at Wells Fargo froze her finances, claiming she is “incapacitated,” “of unsound mind” and in need of a guardianship.

Here’s how we got here, which we’ll update with new developments:

February: It’s announced Williams will not return to her show this season. Popular fill-in Shepherd is working out a deal to be the permanent guest host.

Williams’s legal battle with Wells Fargo is revealed. The star, who earns approximately $15 million a year, says the bank is denying her access to her accounts. Docs show that her former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, is the one who who froze her access, claiming Williams is “of unsound mind” and needs a guardianship.

Wells Fargo’s attorney David H. Pikus says several million dollars of Williams’s are frozen because the bank “has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” Williams is described as an “incapacitated person” in a legal letter. It’s not specified who is allegedly exploiting Williams.

Williams files an affidavit in New York Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, calling Schiller a “disgruntled” former employee. She says the situation “is causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family and my business.” Court documents state she “denies that she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Williams’s attorney issues a statement saying Williams “wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being. During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

The Shade Room posted photos of Williams on Super Bowl Sunday, which she reportedly watched with with her family (though no one else was in the photos).

December: Williams is photographed leaving a Miami wellness center in a robe. She says she’s doing “better every day.”

Her brother says the family had no concerns about Williams’s “mental state. It’s all physical.”

Williams is spotted, fully dressed, in NYC. She also is seen spending time with son Kevin Hunter Jr.

November: Williams says she’s “making progress” in health battle “but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

Shepherd is a clear fave as guest host, drawing the highest ratings of the season.

October: Williams postpones her postponed premiere date, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, again citing “ongoing medical issues.” Her rep says COVID is no longer an issue, but she’s “still not ready to return to work.”

Ahead of the twice postponed premiere, it’s announced that guest hosts, including Leah Remini, would start the season as Williams needed more time to recover. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” a rep says. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.”

The show premieres.

September: After summer hiatus, Williams is set to promote Season 13 of her hit show, but abruptly cancels, citing “ongoing health issues” that needed “further evaluations.” It’s promised the radio-turned-TV-host would be ready for her premiere on Sept. 20.

Days ahead of the premiere, it’s announced it’s postponed to Oct. 4 because Williams has “breakthrough” COVID. That is curious, as Williams said on air that she wouldn’t be getting vaccinated. A source close to Yahoo confirms she was in fact vaccinated.

Her brother Tommy denies a report that she was admitted to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He also suggests she wasn’t vaccinated. “We’re praying,” he said, adding, “She’s fighting.”

Williams is photographed twice by paparazzi out in a robe and hospital socks, once in a wheelchair and the other while also vaping.