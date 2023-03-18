What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks,

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. On Thursday, shares of the bank and many other financial firms rallied after the biggest banks in the U.S. swooped in to rescue the San Francisco lender. Under the plan, 11 banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. placed $30 billion in deposits at First Republic, using their own funds, confirming an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.

But Friday, shares of First Republic dropped anew, sinking more than 30% and leaving analysts to wonder whether it has a future as a stand-alone bank.