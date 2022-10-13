What you need to know, how to watch Thursday

The House select committee is poised to hold its likely final hearing into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot Thursday afternoon that could unveil new information from the Secret Service about former President Donald Trump’s role in spurring his supporters’ actions to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing will examine Trump’s “state of mind” after he lost the election and his connection to the groups that stormed the US Capitol to disrupt Congress’ certifying the vote for Joe Biden, a committee aide briefed reporters.

“We’re going to be looking at that entire plan, the entire multi-part plan to overturn the election. We’ll be looking at it in a broader context, and in a broader timeline as well,” the aide said.

The hearing, slated to begin at 1 p.m., will serve as a summing up of the panel’s case before it releases a final report sometime after the midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will determine which party controls Congress.

If Republicans regain control of the House, they are expected to disband the panel.

The House select committee is set to scrutinize former President Donald Trump’s behavior during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump supporters clashed with security forces during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It will also be the swan song for the only two Republican members of the panel – Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Cheney was stripped of her leadership positions in the House and lost her Republican primary race to a Trump-backed candidate in August, while Kinzinger opted not to seek re-election.

What is expected to happen today?

Unlike the previous hearings that began in June, Thursday’s will not feature any live witnesses, and members will present information gleaned from recent testimony, including from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney lost the Wyoming Republican primary election to Harriet Hageman. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats have accused Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, of being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

She was in contact with White House officials in the days after the election and up to Jan. 6.

And while previous sessions looked at Trump’s inaction that day in calling off his supporters as lawmakers scrambled to seek safety, the hearing Thursday will focus on how he incited the mob at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipsis despite being warned that violence was possible.

How will this be different from previous hearings?

Among the new evidence are more than a million pages of documents and surveillance video the Secret Service turned over to the committee, including an email that depicts the alarm at Secret Service headquarters about Trump’s insistence to be taken to the Capitol as the siege unfolded, the Washington Post reported.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is anticipated to hold one last meeting. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The Arizona House legislature previously called for the state to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. (House Select Committee via AP, File

In previous testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said she was told by a Trump staffer that the former president lunged at the driver of his presidential limousine when the Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol.

It’s unclear whether any of the newly released documents will shed light on that episode.

Some Secret Service agents refuted Hutchinson’s account, but the agency said it was unable to turn over texts and emails from that day because they were lost in a technology upgrade.

