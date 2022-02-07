What you missed Monday from Beijing

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are well underway on the other side of the world. Catch up on what you missed overnight before competition begins again on Tuesday in China (Monday night in the United States).

Stunning day on ski slopes

Eleven seconds into her first of potentially five events this Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin slipped on her first run of the giant slalom competition and crashed out of the competition. It was a stunning development for Shiffrin, who won the event at the 2018 Olympics and hasn’t skied out of the event since Jan. 23, 2018.

No U.S. skier has ever won three Olympic gold medals and Shiffrin, 26, is looking to be the first. She’ll race the slalom, her other speciality, and is eyeing the super-G, downhill and combined.

Shiffrin was one of dozens of skiers to crash down the course on Monday. Teammate Nina O’Brien crashed across the finish line during her second of two runs in a scary moment felt by all at the venue. She was helped off the course and a team spokesman said she was taken for further evaluation. O’Brien was the third of four U.S. skiers to not finish Monday.

Zero golds for Team USA

Redmond Gerard of Team United States react during the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final on Day 3 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 07, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The United States has yet to add a gold medal to its count at the Beijing Olympics, despite gold-medal favorites competing already.

First was Shiffrin’s wipeout, then snowboarder Red Gerard finished fourth in the men’s slopestyle on Monday. It is the first time the U.S. has not won gold in the history of the slopestyle event. Jamie Anderson finished ninth in the women’s event on Sunday.

The Americans have three silvers, trailing leader Sweden in total golds (three) and the Russian Olympic Committee in total medals (six: two gold, two silver, two bronze).

Russian teenager enters figure skating history

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating sensation from Russia, lifted her team to victory on Monday with a historic performance in the short program. She became the first woman to land two quads in an Olympic competition in history.

Even with a rare fall on the second quad, Valieva finished more than 30 points ahead of second-place finisher Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates took first in ice dancing and Karen Chen delivered in the free skate to give the U.S. a silver medal in the team competition. Japan earned bronze.

COVID at the Games

American men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and might not be able to compete in the individual event that begins Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S.).

Zhou is undergoing additional testing while in isolation. He tested positive the same day he performed the free skate that helped the U.S. win silver in the team competition. The larger concern is if it will impact more competitors on the team. Zhou was around all of Team USA’s figure skating contingent over the weekend for the team competition.

IOC gives Peng Shuai update

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Monday that President Thomas Bach met with Peng Shuai, but did not provide hard facts or photos of the meeting. No direct quotes from anyone involved were released in the announcement. The IOC said before the games it would meet with her, and initially sidestepped questions over the Games’ first few days about when it would take place.

The Chinese tennis star disappeared from public view last year after alleging sexual abuse against a Chinese official. International human rights activists, international observers and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have been concerned about her well-being since November.

Peng downplayed that concern in an interview L’Equipe, an independent French newspaper, said it conducted with her in a Beijing hotel room. She was accompanied by Wang Kan, chief of staff of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The IOC has indicated Peng will attend future events at the Olympics. It said she attended a curling match, but there were no news events of her presence.