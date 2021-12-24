Insurrection, infections, and inflation are what 2021 will be remembered for. But none of them seemed to matter for U.S. common stocks, or at least as much as some might have thought. Once again, the best thing for investors to have done would have been to turn off their computers, phones, and (especially) TVs, and set and forget their portfolios.

The stock market would have amply rewarded those who closed their eyes and rode out the year in the large-capitalization indexes. For that, they would have been rewarded with a 25.52%…