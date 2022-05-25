A veteran teacher who was “just a sweetheart” and an 8-year-old boy were among those killed in the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, according to devastated loved ones.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed when the alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small, working-class town near the Mexico teacher.

Also among the victims were four 10-year-old students who were enrolled in the fourth grade.

Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, was killed by the police, authorities said.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Eva Mireles, 44

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, had worked for the Uvalde school district for 17 years. She was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

A neighbor of Mireles told The Post the teacher “was just a sweetheart.”

“It’s a tragedy that this happened to a person like this,” the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

Irma Garcia was the second teacher killed in the tragic shooting.

“She was the sweetest person and she would take her cute dogs out on walks and she would say, ‘Hi.’

“Her husband is a police officer and they are just very nice people. We are in shock something like this would happen. This is a quiet community.”

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Uziyah Garcia is the youngest victim to be identified so far. His grandfather broke the devastating news after getting word from the authorities.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Manny Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Amerie Jo Garza was one of the shooting victims. Garza family

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was among the victims.

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez was the first student victim to be identified.

The boy’s adult cousin, Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, said Xavier had been looking forward to a summer of swimming.

Xavier Lopez had been looking forward to a summer of swimming.

Eliahana ‘Elijah’ Cruz Torres was one of the shooting victims.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, who was initially reported missing by his father, has since been confirmed dead by his family.

A person identifying themselves as a cousin tweeted a tribute to the boy: “it breaks my heart to say my rojelio is now with the angels I’ll forever miss you and love you my angel.”

Ellie Garcia, one of the children killed at the school.

The boy’s dad, Federico Torres, told KHOU-TV that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and rushed to the school.

“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres said. “They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.”

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo, a student at Robb Elementary School, was confirmed dead after Tuesday’s shooting.

Nevaeh Bravo was confirmed to be among the victims.

Tess Marie Mata was killed in the tragic shooting. Facebook

Makenna Lee Elrod was among the shooting victims.

A person claiming to be the girl’s cousin wrote on Facebook: “Our Nevaeh has been found. She is flying with the angels above. We love you Navaeh very much princess.”