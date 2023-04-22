What we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Bucks look to reclaim homecourt advantage over the Miami Heat after splitting the first two games of their Eastern Conference first-round NBA playoff series at Fiserv Forum.

Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

Whether the Bucks will have MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo is still to be determined as he continues to recover from a back injury he suffered Sunday in Game 1.

Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks’ Game 2 victory on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know heading into Game 3. And follow below for in-game tweets from Bucks beat reporter Jim Owczarski.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Is Giannis playing tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not practice on Friday before the team left for Florida, though he did some individual work beforehand. He was listed as questionable to play Saturday. Antetokounmpo was upgraded to to that designation prior to Game 2 on Wednesday, but Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said it provided the team the option for Antetokounmpo to play.

What is the Bucks’ projected starting lineup for Game 3?

If Antetokounmpo does not play, the Bucks starters will likely be:

What is the Bucks’ record without Giannis this season?

11-8 in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason.

When is the Bucks’ playoff game tonight vs. the Heat?

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin and nationally on ESPN.

Who is on the Bucks’ injury report for Game 3?

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain), out

Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion), questionable

What is the Bucks playoff schedule?

Game 4: Monday at Miami, 6 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Friday at Miami, TBD*

Game 7: April 30 at Milwaukee, TBD** if necessary

More: Here’s the Bucks’ roster for the NBA playoffs

More: Bucks vs. Heat Game 3 odds, predictions for NBA playoff series

Story continues

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Is Giannis playing tonight? Bucks injury report for Game 3 vs Heat