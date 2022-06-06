What We Do in the Shadows Renewed at FX for Seasons 5 and 6

FX is going the undead distance with What We Do in the Shadows, renewing the acclaimed vampire comedy for Seasons 5 and 6.

The two-pronged pickup comes roughly a month ahead of the series’ Season 4 premiere (set for Tuesday, July 12).

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Nick Grad, Fox’s President of Original Programming, in a statement. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

After the season finale saw Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja going their separate ways (and energy vampire Colin dying and being reborn as a baby), Season 4 finds them returning to their mansion, which is now “on the verge of total structural collapse,” per the official synopsis. Plus, Nandor finds love, Nadja opens a vampire nightclub and “Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire.”

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect WWDITS‘ renewal.

