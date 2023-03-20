What Wall Street is saying about UBS buying Credit Suisse

After much speculation and concerns about a banking crisis, UBS (UBS) made its play for its stricken long-time Swiss rival late Sunday by agreeing to a $3.2 billion takeover.

“It’s a historic day, and a day we hoped would not come,” UBS chair Colm Kelleher said on an analyst call that included UBS CEO Hamers. Credit Suisse executives or board members were not on the call.

UBS execs added on the call they would move “fast” to wind down Credit Suisse’s investment bank. The company also said it had taken reserves against Credit Suisse’s high-profile litigation matters.

Credit Suisse stock fell more than 55% in premarket trading on Monday while UBS shed 6%.

Here’s what Wall Street is say ing early on about the deal.

Vontobel’s Andreas Venditti: “Thanks to the transaction, a collapse of CS has been avoided. This would have had massive consequences for the Swiss economy, the Swiss financial center, and UBS as well. UBS pays CHF 3 bn for a business that was valued multiples of that just a few weeks ago. In addition, it has secured important loss protections. However, there are many uncertainties and significant risks. The UBS investment case changes substantially. The issues currently impacting the global banking sector are not over.”

Goldman Sachs’ Lotfi Karoui: “For credit markets, the read-through is twofold: In both the USD and EUR markets, the excess premium that investors had been demanding to hold European bank credit risk now has room to compress. On Friday, we argued that the performance of the broader European banking sector would remain pressured until clarity is provided on Credit Suisse’s future path and recommended moving to a neutral allocation on banks in the EUR market (from overweight previously). Today’s outcome provides such clarity. In particular, the liquidity and loss guarantees provided by the SNB and the Swiss government are likely to act as dampeners for tail risk and help close the recent valuation gap between European banks and non-financials. As such, we don’t think a neutral allocation is warranted and are shifting back to an overweight allocation. Of course, we are mindful that the situation among US regional banks remains fluid. But as we discussed on Friday, we take comfort from the limited contagion from US regional banks to larger money center banks, a trend we expect will persist. We reiterate our overweight allocation on US money center banks in the USD market.”

Story continues

A sign and logo of Credit Suisse bank is seen beneath a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS in Zurich on March 20, 2023. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

EvercoreISI’s Krishna Guhu: “The agreement – which should achieve its goal of stabilizing CS – is strongly positive for stability and global markets relative to a no-deal scenario. But the decision to completely write down CHF 15.8bn in CS AT1 debt – which we warned last week could be at risk to enable SNB funding on the scale required – risks spreading contagion through the European banking system via repricing of bail-in debt and equity at other banks. The outcome for equity-holders may also worry investors in other weak banks, particularly but not only in Europe. If this makes it harder to raise equity capital it could have downsides for stability. The CS drama now shifts from negotiation risk to execution risk, which the Swiss authorities are moving aggressively to manage down, but is not zero. Market focus will likely broaden out to other weaker European banks as well as US regional banks.”

Wedbush’s Dan Ives: “With this game of musical chairs happening on the banking sector and nervousness across the financials with the Credit Suisse fire sale to UBS announced over the weekend, we continue to strongly believe the tech trade will be viewed more as the safety trade on the Street looking ahead. So far in 2023 despite all the skeptics and many yelling fire in a crowded theater on the tech sector, NASDAQ is up roughly 13% this year with over the last few weeks more investors quickly moving to large cap tech stocks in a jittery financial backdrop with the SVB black eye moment followed by the CS arranged marriage announced this weekend.”

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance’s Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on the banking crisis? Email [email protected]

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance