What UNC’s roster can look like next season after national championship loss

North Carolina’s surprising run through the NCAA tournament came to an end Monday night.

The No. 8 seed Tar Heels fell to Kansas, 72-69, in the national title game.

UNC rode the backs of their stars all the way to New Orleans. Now, how many of those stars return for 2022-23?

No players have announced future plans yet, but it’s never too early to take a peek at what the roster could look like next season.

Did Caleb Love and Armando Bacot’s postseason run boost their NBA draft stock? Has Brady Manek shot his way onto some draft boards? And which freshman player will make an immediate impact?

What UNC players are entering the NBA draft?

The brightest stars for UNC late in the season are Love, Bacot and Manek. It’s no coincidence that the trio has popped up on a few mock drafts, though none of the three appear to be projected first-round picks.

Bacot, a junior and the team’s leading scorer (16.3 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 per game), shows up in the second round of a couple of mock drafts. NBADraft.net has Bacot going No. 48 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Another site, www.nbadraftroom.com, has the 6-foot-10 Bacot going in the second round to the Sacramento Kings.

Love (16.0 ppg) averaged 20 points per game in the NCAA tournament, heading into Monday’s contest against the Jayhawks. A sophomore combo guard, Love (6-4, 195 pounds) has thrived in March playing off the ball. NBADraft.net has Love going No. 33 overall to the Indiana Pacers.

Manek (15.2 ppg) scored in double figures in every NCAA tournament game leading up to Monday’s championship. NBADraft.net has Manek going No. 46 overall to the Detroit Pistons.

North Carolinas Armando Bacot (5), Caleb Love (2) and R.J. Davis (4) celebrate the Tar Heels to an 81-77 victory over Duke during the NCAA Final Four semi-final on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Any seniors returning?

Leaky Black could return thanks to a COVID year. Black went through senior night activities against Syracuse on Feb. 28. Black hasn’t officially announced his plans for 2022-23, but his veteran leadership and stat sheet-filling ability would be welcomed by Hubert Davis. Black has started 96 games in his college career.

Story continues

Manek also went through senior night activities at UNC’s Smith Center. After playing four seasons at Oklahoma, Manek can’t return to Chapel Hill for another season.

Who’s coming in?

Davis has added three four-star recruits to his 2023 class: Point guard Seth Trimble, center Jalen Washington and forward Tyler Nickel make up the No. 3 recruiting class in the ACC, according to 247Sports. The trio has UNC’s class ranked No. 11 in the nation.

Trimble is the younger brother of former Tar Heels’ forward J.P. Tokoto. Trimble might have the opportunity to see the court sooner than later. If Love leaves, that would mean R.J. Davis would be the main returning ball handler. Davis and Love split point guard duties most of the season. Trimble could come in right away and contribute to the guard rotation.

In addition, Will Shaver, a 6-10 center who was part of the 2022 recruiting class but didn’t enroll until January, will help the team in the post. He’s not expected to be an immediate starter.

Who might see their minutes increase?

Dontrez Styles saw his roles increase later in the year. Davis started to go deeper into his bench, playing Puff Johnson more once he returned from injury, and Styles, the freshman from Kinston.

The spot-duty Styles saw, especially with a season-high 25 minus against defending champion Baylor in the NCAA tournament’s second round, will only help his confidence heading into next season.

Styles scored a season-high nine points in that game. Speaking of Johnson, a full, healthy offseason could spring him into the starting lineup a year from now, depending on who returns. He only played the last 15 games of his freshman season and didn’t play until January of this season. Justin McKoy is the other reserve who played any significant minutes in the postseason. The Virginia transfer might ride that momentum into next year and play a key role.

UNC basketball 2021-22 roster