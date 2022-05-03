What Trump’s SCOTUS nominees said about overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings

Yahoo Entertainment

CNN legal analyst warns legalized gay marriage is in jeopardy if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

On Don Lemon Tonight Monday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared with his reaction to the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, that would overturn Roe vs. Wade and do away with federal protections for abortion rights. Given the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Toobin believes that Republicans will use the opportunity to roll back other rights as well. “Jeffrey, you talked about Roe in the beginning and you mentioned Griswold vs. Connecticut,” Lemon said. “What other cases have been decided based on these precedents that could now be in jeopardy?” “Same sex marriage is, certainly,” Toobin replied. “This came up a lot during the confirmation hearings of judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It is quite clear that the Republican majority — the Republican politicians, at least, feel like this is the time to roll back a whole series of opinions that were passed when the Supreme Court had a very different majority.”