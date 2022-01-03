What travelers should know as winter weather, COVID-19 cancel thousands of flights

Reuters Videos

COVID-19 outbreak ends cruise

The AIDAnova, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew onboard docked in Lisbon on Dec. 29 while en route to the island of Madeira for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but was unable to continue the journey after 52 cases of COVID-19 were detected among the fully-vaccinated crew.The passengers would be transported home by air, he added, without specifying when.The company, AIDA Cruises, which is a subsidiary of Carnival Corp, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.Reuters footage showed passengers still enjoying afternoon sun on decks with their drinks, and local media said the disembarking would begin after 6 a.m. on Monday (January 3).