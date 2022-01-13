What to know before you submit your return

Reuters

Djokovic in Australian Open draw but may still be kicked out

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw as top seed on Thursday though the government could still kick him out in a row over COVID-19 vaccination. The draw was delayed for an hour without explanation, even as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke mulled whether to exercise discretionary power https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/what-could-novak-djokovic-face-next-australia-visa-fight-2022-01-13to cancel Djokovic’s visa over concern about the his medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccine rules. The saga has intensified global debate over rights of choice for vaccines and become a tricky issue https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/anger-over-djokovic-visa-saga-dominates-conversations-australia-2022-01-13/#:~:text=The%20Australian%20Open%2C%20which%20begins,in%20the%20sports-mad%20country.&text=Anger%20that%20an%20unvaccinated%20Djokovic,newsreaders%20that%20has%20gone%20viral for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he campaigns for re-election.