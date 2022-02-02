What to know about Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A team wrestling matches

Feb. 2—Wednesday’s matches: Quarterfinals — At Boiling Springs, No. 1 Boiling Springs vs. No. 8 Biglerville, No. 4 Northern Lebanon vs. No. 5 West Perry, 6 p.m. At Bishop McDevitt, No. 2 Bishop McDevitt vs. No. 10 Susquenita, No. 3 Berks Catholic vs. No. 6 Newport, 6 p.m. The semifinals and first round of consolations will follow at both sites.

Berks Catholic (11-2) vs. Newport (12-1)

The Saints

District history: The Berks runners-up, in just their second season competing in the BCIAA, are making their first appearance. Received a first-round bye.

The Buffaloes

Who to watch: Senior 160-pounder Ganon Smith, fifth in the district last season at 145 pounds, is 24-0 this season.

What to know: Defeated No. 11 Elco 45-24 in the first round. … Runners-up a year ago are making fourth straight appearance and 14th overall.

Bishop McDevitt (8-0) vs. Susquenita (11-5)

The Crusaders

Who to watch: Junior 285-pounder Riley Robell, who finished second in the state last season, is 20-1 this season and 50-2 over the last two.

What to know: Received a first-round bye. … Making first appearance since 2020 and fifth overall. Won only title in 2017

The Blackhawks

Who to watch: Senior 132-pounder Dominic Caldwell, a district champ last season, is 26-2 this season.

What to know: Defeated No. 7 Camp Hill 40-31 in the first round. … Making first appearance since 2013 and 12th overall, including two in Class 3A. … Last made semis in 1996.