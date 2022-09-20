What to know about the matchup

ORCHARD PARK – The Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans Monday night sets up a juicy Week 3 matchup Sunday in soupy South Florida against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

Both teams will go into the game 2-0, so first place will be on the line, but Buffalo could be facing some adversity when it arrives at Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory over the Titans took a heavy toll on the Bills roster as they entered the game minus three starters – defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle, plus wide receiver Gabe Davis – and then lost four more in the game.

The most serious appeared to be the neck injury suffered by cornerback Dane Jackson, one that resulted in him being taken off the Highmark Stadium turf by ambulance and transported to a local hospital. The good news Tuesday morning is that the team announced Jackson was released from the hospital and was back at home, having escaped serious damage.

Buffalo also lost safety Micah Hyde (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Matt Milano (stinger), and it is uncertain what the status of any of these players will be for the showdown in Miami. Sean McDermott had no updates on Tuesday.

Not ideal for the Bills as they will be facing a clearly improved Miami team that also has plenty of motivation given how Buffalo has owned this series in recent years, winning seven games in a row.

Top players for Miami Dolphins on offense, defense

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has yet to beat the Bills in his brief NFL career.

▶ QB Tua Tagovailoa: Well, I didn’t think I’d be typing Tua’s name in this space, but after what he did last week, how could I not? He completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six TDs and overcame a 35-14 fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38. Yes, the Ravens choked, and yes, they were banged up in the secondary, but holy cow, I really didn’t think Tua had a game like this in him. This new Miami offense under coach Mike McDaniel seems to be a great fit for him.

▶ WR Tyreek Hill: As if the Bills haven’t already seen enough of this guy, now they have to face him twice a year in the AFC East. Oh, and he doesn’t seem to miss Patrick Mahomes one bit. He had 11 catches for 190 yards and two TDs, and he looks every bit as dangerous in the Miami offense as he did in Kansas City’s.

▶ WR Jaylen Waddle: He gives the Dolphins one of the best 1-2 WR combos in the league. He had 11 catches for 171 yards and two TDs in Baltimore, meaning in the first two games of the season, Hill and Waddle have combined to catch 34 passes for 524 yards and five TDs. This was already going to be a very difficult matchup for the Bills’ secondary, trying to control these two speed burners, and now they could be without Jackson and Hyde, and may have to play their two rookie CBs, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, the whole game.

▶ DT Christian Wilkins: The 2019 first-round pick is a beast in the middle of the Dolphins line, a hard to control player in the mold of Jeffery Simmons who the Bills just faced. Last week in Baltimore he actually led Miami in tackles which is generally unheard of from a DT. He had eight including two for lost yardage.

▶ DE Melvin Ingram: He’s no longer the pass rushing force that he was during his nine years with the Chargers, and he has now bounced from the Steelers to the Chiefs to the Dolphins this season. Still, he’s someone the Bills will have to account for. In Week 1, he scooped and scored on a Mac Jones fumble that was forced by blitzing safety Brandon Jones.

▶ DE Jaelan Phillips: Miami’s first-round pick in 2021, a teammate of Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau at the University of Miami, can be a tough matchup on the edge because of his athleticism. He had 8.5 sacks last year as a rookie.

▶ CB Xavien Howard: He’s been one of the best cover corners in the NFL for several years. In five career games against Buffalo he has four interceptions and nine passes defensed.

What the game means to Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Miami WR Jaylen Waddle caught 10 passes for 79 yards in two games against the Bills as a rookie last season.

There are only three teams unbeaten after two weeks in the AFC and two of them are playing in this game (Kansas City is the other). It has already been a weird start to the season with the defending AFC champion Bengals sitting at 0-2, same as the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed last year, the Titans.

So the winner of this game not only takes a one-game lead in the AFC East, but they add another AFC victory to the ledger which are always vital for end of the year tiebreakers.

What’s the betting line for Bills vs Dolphins?

The Bills have opened as a 5.5-point favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook. The money line is Bills minus-220 (bet $220 to win $100) and Dolphins plus-180 (bet $100 to win $180). The over-under for the game is 52.5.

So far this season, both teams are 2-0 against the spread as the Bills easily covered as favorite over the Rams and Titans, while the Dolphins covered as a favorite over the Patriots, and as an underdog against the Ravens.

What time is the Bills vs Dolphins game?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bills vs Dolphins: How you can watch and listen to the game

Cable/Network: CBS with announcers Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline reporter). The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

Online streaming services: NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. Also, the NFL has a new streaming service called NFL+ which replaces NFL Game Pass, though you can’t cast the games to your TV – you must watch on your phone or tablet. The cost is $5 a month or $30 for the season, and a premium tier costs $10/$80 which includes all-22 coaches film and condensed and full-game replays. With it, you’ll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and the Super Bowl. You can also stream if you have subscriptions to DirecTV, fuboTV, NFL+, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

How to listen: The Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM), Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5), Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), and Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM). You can also listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 225 (Bills) and channel 226 (Dolphins).

