What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winning horse

UPDATE: Rich Strike is the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner. The horse entered the Kentucky Derby field Friday after Ethereal Road scratched, won the 2022 Kentucky Derby on May 7.

Rich Strike

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Keen Ice

Dam: Gold Strike, by Smart Strike

Price tag: N/A

Owner: RED TR-Racing (Richard Dawson), first Derby

Trainer: Eric Reed, first Derby

Jockey: Sonny Leon, first Derby

Record: 1-0-3 in seven starts

Career earnings: $111,289

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 21 (No. 21)

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway Park

Running style: Deep closer

Notes: Rich Strike’s lone victory came in his only start at Churchill — a $51,500 maiden claiming race last September in which he won by 17 ¼ lengths at 10-1 odds. … All three of his races this year have come on Turfway Park’s Tapeta surface, finishing third, fourth and third.

What they’re saying: “We are entering and hoping and praying,” Reed said.

