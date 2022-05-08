What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winning horse

UPDATE: Rich Strike is the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner. The horse entered the Kentucky Derby field Friday after Ethereal Road scratched, won the 2022 Kentucky Derby on May 7.
Rich Strike
Color: Chestnut
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Keen Ice
Dam: Gold Strike, by Smart Strike
Price tag: N/A
Owner: RED TR-Racing (Richard Dawson), first Derby
Trainer: Eric Reed, first Derby
Jockey: Sonny Leon, first Derby
Record: 1-0-3 in seven starts
Career earnings: $111,289
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 21 (No. 21)
Last race: Third in Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway Park
Running style: Deep closer
Notes: Rich Strike’s lone victory came in his only start at Churchill — a $51,500 maiden claiming race last September in which he won by 17 ¼ lengths at 10-1 odds. … All three of his races this year have come on Turfway Park’s Tapeta surface, finishing third, fourth and third.
What they’re saying: “We are entering and hoping and praying,” Reed said.
