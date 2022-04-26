What to know about recreational marijuana in Massachusetts

The Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Coup Texts

NBCThere has been a lot of talk this week about the new trove of text messages to and from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but there was one in particular that stood out to Seth Meyers.Two days after her father lost the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump texted a group of his closest advisers, “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!”“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instruction,” the Late Night host joked Mon