What to know about Memphis Grizzlies’ star guard status

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injured an already-taped right hand in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant landed on his hand awkwardly as he was bracing a fall after a collision with Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the final quarter of Sunday’s game. He went back into the locker room

With the Lakers up 1-0 in the series and the Grizzlies already limited by injuries to Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams, Morant’s uncertain status for Wednesday’s Game 2 in Memphis is critical to the Grizzlies’ chances in the first round series.

Here’s what we know about Morant’s injury and his status for the rest of the series against the Lakers.

How did Ja Morant initially hurt his hand?

Morant suffered what was termed as a right hand and wrist injury on April 7 in a collision with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jae Crowder. X-rays were negative.

The injury occurred on the next-to-last regular season game. Morant did not play in the regular season finale, and had his right hand taped up for Sunday’s Game 1.

What do we know about Sunday’s injury?

Morant awkwardly landed on his right hand after a collision with Davis with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in Game 1. He shot up to feet in visible pain and jogged off the court.

The Grizzlies star guard’s X-rays were negative, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday.

Morant, who had his right hand already taped, had another layer of tape on his hand as he rejoined the bench. He did not return to the game, though Jenkins said Morant was able to return the game only in an emergency situation.

What did Ja Morant say after the game?

Morant, with a wrap on his hand, said after Sunday’s game that his Game 2 status was in “jeopardy” and that his pain level was a 10 out of 10. Pain tolerance will be a chief factor in whether or Morant will play, he said.

Morant also spelled out some frustration, given last year’s injury during the second round series against the Golden State Warriors and the challenging 2022-23 regular season.

“It’s tough. man,” Morant said. “Especially with everything I’ve been through this season. My main focus was to be out there with my guys. Another incident where that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

“I’m just pretty much numb to everything now.”

What is Ja Morant’s status for Game 2?

The Grizzlies have ruled him questionable for Game 2, according to the official injury report on Wednesday. Jenkins said Morant’s status will be a game-time decision.

The NBA’s injury report calls Morant’s injury as “right hand soreness.”

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Jenkins said to the media about 90 minutes before Game 2 tipoff that Morant is “steadily improving” and is still a game-time decision.

What was Ja Morant’s injury last playoffs that kept him out of end of Warriors series?

Morant injured his right knee in Game 3 of last year’s second round series against the Golden State Warriors and missed the final three games.

The Grizzlies called the injury a bone bruise, and he was doubtful to return for the rest of the postseason.

Golden State won the series, 4 games to 2.

