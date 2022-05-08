What to know about his appearance and $75K per ticket fundraiser

Chants of “U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!” broke out at the Kentucky Derby Saturday afternoon as Former President Donald Trump appeared on a high-rise big screen at Churchill Downs, provoking raucous applause from the crowd.

Trump’s high-profile appearance occurred about 20 minutes before the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby, where he was hosting a $75,000 per-person fundraiser.

Here’s what you need to know about the 45th president’s movements at the Kentucky Derby, from Lexington Herald-Leader reporters Andrew Henderson and Josh Moore.

Trump ushered into Churchill Downs, spotted by spectators

According to reporter Andrew Henderson, who was at the event, a gaggle of FBI agents and Kentucky State Police officers obscured Trump from view of spectators at Churchill Downs using tarps and sheets.

Trump was quickly escorted in around 5:45 p.m. as several people gathered there cheered on. He was later photographed at the race and shown on the big screen at the racetrack.

Several on-lookers, hefting their cell phone cameras high, clamored to get a glimpse of the 45th U.S. President, as documented in the Twitter thread below:

Trump seen with wife of key GOP donor

Trump was photographed with Kelly Craft, a Kentucky businessperson and former U.S. diplomat during Trump’s presidential term.

Former President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft appear at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby’s 148th Run for the Roses, May 7, 2022.

Craft served as an ambassador to Canada from Oct. 2017 into Aug. 2019. She became the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Sept. 2019 and served in that role until the end of Trump’s term in Jan. 2021.

Kelly Craft is the wife of businessman Joe Craft. He and his wife are among the largest donors to the University of Kentucky.

Trump hosts ritzy fundraiser for $75K per person

According to multiple reports, Trump was present at the 148th Kentucky Derby to host a fundraiser for the Trump-aligned Super PAC “MAGA, Again!”

Trump was to appear, per the invitation, along with PAC leaders Kimberly Guilfoyle, Pam Bondi, Richard Grenell and Matt Whitaker. The price to attend the event was $75,000 per person, according to previous reporting from Herald-Leader political reporter Austin Horn.

It wasn’t clear whether or how many Kentuckians would be attending the event, but Republican gubernatorial candiate and attorney Eric Deters tweeted that he would be attending.

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd before the 148th Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 07, 2022 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The crowd on the 148th Kentucky Derby looks away from the track as Former President Donald Trump enters the balcony to watch the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 7, 2022.