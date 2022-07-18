What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

By
BRUCE KAMICH
IBM
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of IBM, below, we see a mixed picture. Recent lower shadows suggest that prices can rally. The weekly OBV line however shows a decline in recent months suggesting that sellers of IBM have been more aggressive. Lastly, the MACD oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of IBM, below, we can see an upside price target in the $183 area.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of IBM, below, we see an upside price target in the $173 area.
Bottom line strategy: I have no special knowledge of what IBM will report to stockholders after the close of trading Monday. Continue to hold longs from previous recommendations. Our price targets are in the $173-$183 area.
