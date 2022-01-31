What to Expect From Google, Meta, and Amazon in Another Big Week for Big Tech

Text size





It’s another big week for tech stocks, with results coming from Google, Amazon, Meta, and others.

Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images





Buckle up: It will likely be another exciting week for technology stocks.

The tech sector has had a poor start to the year, with the



Nasdaq Composite

—a proxy for U.S. tech — down 13% since the beginning of January, firmly in correction territory.

Last week took investors on a wild ride marked by extreme intraday price swings as traders faced off against the prospect of higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.