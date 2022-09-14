What to do immediately after your home has been flooded

The AV Club

The People’s Joker, a “queer coming of age Joker origin tale,” yanked from TIFF lineup

The Joker has had a lot of iterations over the years, but none quite like Joker the Harlequin, the main character in Vera Drew’s “queer coming of age Joker origin tale,” The People’s Joker. Unfortunately, the parody is apparently close enough to previous iterations to stir up copyright issues with Warner Bros. and DC, as the film has apparently been removed from the Toronto International Film Festival lineup after just one screening.