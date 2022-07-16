What to Buy Right Now: 42 Picks From Barron’s Roundtable Pros

To everything there is a season: A time to hide in a bunker with a crash helmet on as stock and bond prices plummet, and a time to wade cautiously into the market in search of newly created bargains.

If you’ve been reading the Barron’s Roundtable for a few years, or even decades, you already know what our panelists are doing. And if you’re new to the proceedings, you can probably guess. With stocks down 20% this year—and in many cases, much more—these investment pros are busily buying companies with durable franchises, wide moats, strong balance sheets, abundant cash flows, and share prices far below what they think the businesses are worth.