What time is kick-off today, what TV channel is it on?

Phil Foden is out of England’s European qualifier against Ukraine today after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Italy and trained on the eve of the match with his team-mates.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from (see below) after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.

What is the match?

It the second fixture of England’s qualification for next year’s European Championships. They are in Group C alongside Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

The top two from each group will qualify for the final tournament, set to take place in Germany next summer.

When does the match take place?

Kick off is at 5pm tonight, Sunday 26 March.

Where is the match taking place?

The match is being hosted at Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel is it on?

It is being shown on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 6.15pm and will be hosted by Jess Breach.

What is the England squad?

Last week Southgate named his squad. There were notable omissions, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson and Jadon Sancho. Subsequently, Nick Pope, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford withdrew and now Phil Foden has been ruled out because of his appendix surgery.

Here’s the 26-man squad named by the England manager.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)*, Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea)*, Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)*, Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

* Have withdrawn from the squad

Southgate frustrated by Rashford’s absence

Southgate has spoken of the frustration around Marcus Rashford’s withdrawal after suffering another injury problem on England duty.

It was the fifth time in six non-tournament call-ups that the Manchester United forward has pulled out of international duty through injury. But there is hope at his club that he will be fit for the Premier League trip to Newcastle when club football returns.

“Well, the feeling was he was playing really well, but we haven’t often had him,” said Southgate. “So, in terms of a loss, when you haven’t had him that often then it’s different to being a loss. But without a doubt he was in good form. We were looking forward to seeing him.”

After missing a penalty in the Euro final shootout in 2021, Rashford did not play for England again until the World Cup last November, where he was in contention for the Golden Boot after three goals in the group stages.

But he was on the bench for England’s knockout games and came on for the last five minutes of the defeat to France in the quarter-finals.