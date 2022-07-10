What time are Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios playing today?

Wimbledon 2022 order of play finals weekend: When are Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios playing? – AFP

In a year when Russian players were banned from Wimbledon, Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grass court major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded had she not switched allegiance from Russia in 2018 for better funding and support.

But even if the repeated questions on her links to Russia during the past fortnight affected Rybakina mentally, it did not have any discernable impact on the 23-year-old’s game.

On Sunday, reigning champion Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.

Where to watch Wimbledon on TV

The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.

Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day’s play.

Day 14 order of play

(All times BST unless stated)

Centre Court

14:00: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus), (1) Elise Mertens (Bel) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (2) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

Court 1

13:00: Michael Zheng (USA) v (3) Mili Poljicak (Cro)

How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2million, up from £1.7m last year.

Prize money breakdown in full