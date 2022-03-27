What the stars wore on the red carpet

The Oscars began with a bang Sunday as Lily James, Wesley Snipes, Jamie Lee Curtis and more of the biggest stars in Hollywood filed into the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Inside, they hobnobbed and celebrated the year’s critically lauded films, including the Jane Campion-directed western The Power of the Dog, which had an impressive 12 nominations going into the night, and Dune, the sci-fi hit that had 10 nods of its own, at the 94th Academy Awards. In a ceremony presided over by actress Regina Hall and comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, they also saluted the night’s other big nominees: CODA, King Richard, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.

But the pre-show outside was all about the fashion — the glittery dresses, the snazzy suits and everything in between. They stunned in dresses that famous designers, in many cases, created just for them, and added carefully chosen accessories. Their elaborate hair and makeup only added to the drama.

Here’s a look at what they wore:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The nominee for her starring role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye was giving serious mermaid vibes in a shimmering gown from Gucci.

Lily James

Lily James attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Pam and Tommy star was pretty in a pink gown from Versace.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Curtis, who was scheduled to present one of the coveted trophies, sparkled in a navy turtleneck gown designed by Stella McCartney.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Who said men have to be stuck in the standard black and white? Snipes, one of the night’s presenters, went all out in burgundy.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Inventing Anna actress, who worked as a red carpet correspondent for E!’s coverage of the night’s festivities, wore a strapless black number with a gray train draped over her shoulders.

Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Julia Vernon