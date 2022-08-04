What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

New study warns young children may be susceptible to eating disorders

Children as young as 9 years old have engaged in disordered eating behaviors, according to a new analysis published in JAMA this week. The analysis, which was published Monday and based on data from nearly 12,000 children, showed that 5% of children — both boys and girls — engaged in binge eating, one of many types of disordered eating behaviors. “It starts younger than a lot of us may think,” ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.