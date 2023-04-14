What the papers say – April 15

Strikes in the NHS again dominate Saturday’s newspaper front pages, but much of the focus switches from junior doctors to nurses.

After four days of strikes from doctors, much of the attention is on nurses after they voted to reject the latest pay offer.

Most of the front pages warn of more strikes ahead, with The Times saying a 48-hour walkout by the Royal College of Nursing from April 30 will kick off a campaign of stoppages.

The Guardian continues that theme, warning the strikes could go on until Christmas.

And The Daily Telegraph says A&E services will be targeted as the dispute ramps up.

That concern is echoed in the i weekend as it warns cancer care could also be hit after the latest offer was rejected.

There is warnings of “chaos” in the Daily Mail as it concentrates on a potential “summer of mayhem” if doctors and nurses take action together.

The other major story from the week’s front pages continues to feature with the Daily Mirror concentrating on the security operation surrounding the coronation.

And the Daily Express focuses on the King’s “immense pride” in the Duke of Sussex, despite their ongoing estrangement.

The FT Weekend turns its attention to Elon Musk and the tech billionaire’s plans to launch an AI start-up.

And after joining several counterparts in giving much of the front page to Grand National coverage, the Daily Star concentrates on French weather forecasters naming the latest storm to hit Britain.