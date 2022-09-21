What the New York attorney general lawsuit could mean for former President Donald Trump

Reuters

Donald Trump and children are sued by New York attorney general for fraud

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York’s attorney general, who accused them of overvaluing the former U.S. president’s assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Attorney General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021. She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favorable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.